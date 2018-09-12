Why is there no iPhone 9?

Of all the things we got at tonight's iPhone event, an iPhone 9 was not one of them. Why? Let us explain.

If you want to cut to the chase, the iPhone XR is the closest thing to an iPhone 9 you'll ever get.

Last year we had the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. If we're honest, they probably should have been called the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus as, although they introduced several new features such as wireless charging, they were essentially enhancements of the existing iPhone 7.

However, Apple had a couple of numbers to play with.

That's because last year we also got the iPhone X, which Apple refers to as the iPhone 10. The problem is that nobody actually calls it that - most people say "iPhone EX".

So that's led to a bit of confusion over the naming for most people and has raised the legitimate question - where is the iPhone 9?

iPhone X or 10 was introduced alongside iPhone 8 for a very good reason - last year was the 10th anniversary of the iPhone's original unveiling by Steve Jobs in January 2007 and eventual release during the latter part of that year.

But iPhone X also represented a new start for iPhone.

In was a new design which has stayed for this year's devices. There's a similar notch at the top, plus the near bezel-free surround around the screen. It was clear from its statements around iPhone X that this was the direction iPhone was heading in generally.

Also gone was the traditional home button, replaced by Face ID. While the iPhone 7 and 8 (as well as their Plus equivalents) will still be available into 2019, the message is clear: Face ID phones are the way forward for Apple.

The iPhone X was represented as the "future of iPhone" and so not only would future phones look like iPhone X successors, they would also be named like the 10th anniversary phone, too.

And that's why there's no iPhone 9; those days have gone. And if you want to know what you should buy if you were planning to get the iPhone 8's successor, an iPhone 9, then you need to check out the new iPhone XR.