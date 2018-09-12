While there is little debate over the devices Apple is expected to announce today - a trio of iPhones - there has been an internet skirmish over what they will each be called.

In recent weeks and months, we've heard the names iPhone XC and iPhone XR in reference to the cheaper model with LCD screen. The 5.8-inch iPhone X replacement has always been known as iPhone XS, but the largest of the threesome has been called either iPhone XS Plus or iPhone XS Max.

Now, it seems, we know for sure. And that's thanks to Apple itself.

Allthings.how found some hidden URLs in a product sitemap XML file on Apple.com.

It was taken down soon after, but not before the website grabbed the relevant details.

The sitemap clearly shows the names iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max - referring to the premium handsets Apple is expected to announce later.

The file also reveals that the iPhone XS will have a 5.8-inch display, while the XS Max will have a 6.5-inch screen. There will be 64GB, 256GB and 512GB versions of both handsets, and they will come in silver, black or gold colours.

Also in the sitemap document, the name iPhone XR appears (or Xr, as some are writing it). It has been known for a while that it will come in different colours (which is why it was previously thought to be called XC). Now we can see a list of exactly which colours will be available at launch: black, white, red, yellow, blue and coral. The yellow one is, perhaps, the biggest surprise.

The iPhone XR will have a 6.1-inch LCD screen and be available in 64GB and 256GB storage options.

We have little reason to question the validity of the leak, but will find out for sure if all that has been revealed is true during the Apple Gather Round event later today.