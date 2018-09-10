How much will iPhone XS cost?

With only hours to go before this year's iPhone announcement, it's time to ask how much this year's iPhone XS might cost.

The current iPhone 8 starts at £699 and it's £799 for the iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone X starts at £999. Firstly we're expecting the main new device, the iPhone XS, to replace the 64GB iPhone X at the £999 price point. The more expensive version of this phone with 256GB of memory is £1,149. Again, we're expecting the 256GB iPhone XS to match this price.

We're expecting the iPhone XS Plus to start at £1,149 for the smaller, 64GB (maybe 128GB) version and then there to be an even more expensive 256GB variant with a £150 premium, so £1,299. In line with earlier reports, we are not expecting Apple to continue selling the iPhone X. This would be a move that's out of line with what Apple normally does, but the idea would surely be to make space for the cheapest of this year's new phones, the iPhone XC - things are different because of the move from Touch ID and the need for the cheaper device to continue using LCD rather than OLED screen tech as used in the iPhone X.

Check out which is the best iPhone for you: iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 or iPhone X?

We're expecting the iPhone XC to start at £799 mark like the iPhone 8 Plus and for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus to be discounted as a result, replacing the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus starting at £549 and £669. Expect the iPhone 7 to go end-of-life.

There's a chance the iPhone XC could hit the iPhone 8's current £699 for 64GB price point, but given the larger screen size we're opting for £799 so that's £949 for the 256GB version.

US dollar prices will be a direct equivalent rather than a conversion so when we're expecting iPhone XS at £999, that will probably mean $999.

Some analysts reckon the iPhone XS Plus will be cheaper than the price we've suggested. Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan expects the iPhone XS Plus to start at $1,049, the iPhone XS at $999 and the new LCD version - which we believe will be called iPhone XC - at $799.

Apple's results in the last quarter were notable because, while it sold fewer phones (41.3 million), the price it received for each device was more on average. That's why we'd suggest that Apple will charge as much as it possibly can for this year's slew of phones. If there's one thing iPhone X showed, it was that there's a significant number of people willing to pay £999/$999 for a phone.

On contract, the iPhone X deals start at £45-£50 per month, so expect that as a minimum monthly charge for this year's iPhone XS. Check out this table of iPhone X deals below. We'll update this to the iPhone XS deals when they're announced.

Use the drop-down menus and sliders below to find the perfect contract plan for you.

Carphone Warehouse has a handy tool on its site which allows you to check if you're eligible for an upgrade. Find out if you can upgrade today. If you can upgrade today, Carphone Warehouse has specific upgrade-only deals that aren't available to new customers.