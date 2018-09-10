Cheaper new iPhone to be called iPhone XC

As usual, rumours on Apple's new iPhones started approximately 10 minutes after the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X were launched last year. But they have naturally ramped up more recently, considering Apple will announce the new trio of devices this Wednesday, 12 September.

The latest leak concerns the name for the cheapest of the three handsets.

Previous rumours have seemingly revealed that the more expensive, premium new iPhones will be called the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus, but the latest also reveals the name of the third device: iPhone XC.

It makes sense considering that specific handset will allegedly come in different colours, much like the iPhone 5C a few years ago.

The source is a picture posted on Chinese social site Weibo, which can be hit and miss in terms of validity so keep that in mind.

It was reportedly taken during an internal briefing at China Mobile and the posting description also claims to know the prices of each of the handsets, in Chinese yuan.

As 9to5Mac points out, China enforces a 17 per cent sales tax, so you need to add that on top of the 5888, 7388 and 8388 yuan prices quoted. These are for the 64GB model of each.

That would make the iPhone XC around £775 using today's exchange rate. The iPhone XS will start around £973 and the iPhone XS Plus around £1,105.

Remember though, different regions tend to have different prices depending on import taxes, etc. They don't usually directly translate to straight exchange rate conversion.

You can find out more about the new iPhones here: iPhone XS specs, release date, news and rumours including iPhone XS Plus or XS Max.