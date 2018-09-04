Apple is announcing its next iPhone models soon, so the rumour floodgate is wide open, and analysts are ramping up their projections.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-respected analyst who often gets things right when it comes to Apple, has revealed in his latest research note (via 9to5Mac) that the company is going all-in on Face ID. And that means it has no plans to add in-display Touch ID fingerprint sensors to the this year's or next year's iPhone models. But, apparently, this decision is based on hardware restrictions, in part.

The current sensors available have limited support for OLED screens, which is what Apple uses on the current iPhone X model, and these sensors only work in a specific location on the screen, rather than the entire screen. Keep in mind Apple has been considering in-display sensors for some time, according to reports, and its rivals are as well, including Samsung, which wants the tech for its Galaxy S10.

Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone models next week on 12 September. Three devices are rumoured, and each should feature Face ID.