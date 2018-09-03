Is your iPhone 8 acting weird? Apple might fix it for free

Apple has launched a free repair program for iPhone 8 units that are randomly restarting, freezing, and more.

The company quietly revealed that a “very small percentage” of iPhone 8 units need replacement logic boards due to a manufacturing defect. The logic board contains the CPU, device memory, and other components. Apple said affected devices may experience unexpected restarts, a frozen screen, or won't turn on at all.

If your iPhone 8 has been acting weird and exhibiting these systems, you can get it fixed, free of charge.

Apple will repair your iPhone 8, free of charge, if it has an eligible serial number. You can use the serial number checker on Apple's support page here to see if you qualify. If you do qualify, you have three options:

Go through a third-party specialist authorized by Apple Contact Apple Support to initiate a mail-in repair Make an appointment at an Apple Store to get the device repaired

You should back up your iPhone 8 with iCloud or iTunes before the repair.

If your iPhone 8 has any hardware damage, such as a cracked screen - and that issue impairs the ability to complete the repair - it will need to be resolved beforehand. There may be a cost for the additional repair.

No. Apple's free repair program does not include the iPhone 8 Plus or any other iPhone model apart from the iPhone 8. Apple also said the affected units include only those sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in the following countries: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and the US.

The program covers iPhone 8 units sold up to three years after the first retail sale of the device in September 2017.