Apple has issued an iOS 12 beta update meant to restore our sanity.

If you are an iPhone or iPad user who installed a version of the iOS 12 beta recently, you probably noticed a continual pop-up alert that warned you a new iOS update was available, but, in fact, there was no update. The alert said the following: "A new iOS update is now available. Please update from the iOS 12 beta." Beta testers have reported seeing this popup since a beta update released on 27 August.

The pop-up was frequent, with some users on Twitter claiming they saw it every time they unlocked their device. Developer Guilherme Rambo even said that an error in the latest update probably tricked the iOS beta into thinking its about to expire. Well, thankfully, this is no longer an issue, as Apple has issued twelfth developer beta (and tenth public beta) to address the annoying alert that's been spamming users.

So, if you are running the beta, go to Settings > General > Software Update to grab the latest update. The update is rather small, just under 100MB, so it shouldn't take very long to download and install. For more details about what's in iOS 12, see our guide:

We also have a guide detailing how to join the iOS 12 beta here.