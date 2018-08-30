An image of the new 2018 iPhone models has leaked online - on the very same day Apple invited the media to the phones' unveiling event.

Early on Thursday, the Cupertino, California-based company sent out invitations to a 12 September keynote. Now, photos shared to and published by 9to5Mac have given us our first real look at what Apple is expected to unveil at the event: the next iPhone models. Rumors have suggested Apple will show us three new iPhone models, and this leak appear to confirm the existence of two OLED models.

Apple will likely unveil: a 5.8-inch OLED model to succeed the 2017 iPhone X; a 6.5-inch OLED model often referred to as the "iPhone X Plus"; and a low-cost 6.1-inch LCD model. In one leaked image, we can see that the two OLED models will have edge-to-edge displays, no Home button, and will be available in gold. Keep in mind the current iPhone X is only available in silver and space gray.

Remember, Apple's new iPhone models are thought to come with the TrueDepth camera system and Face ID unlocking, rather than a Home Button and Touch ID. You can read more about what we expect from the 2018 iPhone lineup in Pocket-lint's in-depth round-up here.

Lastly, according to this leak, Apple is planning to name both the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED models the "iPhone XS", which is usual. But, from everything we've heard so far, Apple seems to be unsure about names for this year's iPhone refresh, so that name could change. We'll know in two weeks, though, as Apple plans to take the stage at 10am PST on 12 September to announce everything.