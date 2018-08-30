Apple has invited the media to watch it unveil its next iPhone models.

The company sent out invitations for an event scheduled on 12 September at 10 am PST. The show will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California. Typically, these event invites suggest a theme, and this year is no different, with the invite showing the tagline "Gather Round", which could reference the ring-shaped building at Apple Park.

Let us know in the comments what you the invite might be teasing. Meanwhile, if you want to know what you should expect from the show, see Pocket-lint's rumour round-up on the 2018 iPhone. Apple might introduce three new phones: A second-generation 5.8-inch OLED model, a large-screened 6.5-inch OLED model, and a low-cost 6.1-inch LCD model. All three will feature Face ID.

They'll also come with upgraded A12 processors, faster LTE, and edge-to-edge displays. Pricing should start at $700 for the low-cost iPhone, which might sport an aluminium frame and a single-lens camera, while the two OLED models could cost between $800 and $1,000. They might feature stainless steel frames with dual-lens cameras, among other things. Names are a huge unknown right now.

Beyond the next iPhone models, Apple could introduce the following: a new Apple Watch Series 4 with a larger display; new iPad Pro models with Face ID and slimmer bezels; upgraded Macs, including a low-cost MacBook and a new Mac Mini (though these Macs might be unveiled at a later event, possibly in October); revamped AirPods; and the much-delayed AirPower charging mat.

Apple will likely live-stream this event online and via the Apple TV. Stay tuned to Pocket-lint for more details on that.