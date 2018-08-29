  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

1st generation Apple iPhone prototype up for sale on ebay, will sell for $1,000s

|
321dady (ebay) 1st generation Apple iPhone prototype up for sale on ebay, will sell for $1,000s
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring

- Built prior to first iPhone release

- Runs testing software, early iOS

Wow. Someone is selling a prototype model of the 1st generation iPhone on ebay and it's already up to more than $12,000 (£9,320) with eight days of bidding left.

It hasn't even hit the owner's reserve price yet.

The 8GB, black iPhone prototype is one of the rarest Apple collectables out there. It was designed for Apple engineers to test an early version of iOS and it is still operational.

It comes with an Apple engineer code "Ver 1.1.1." etched into the rear of the device and was built in 2006, before the first iPhone was released.

It runs testing software, including OS X and Earthbound (iOS before it was called iOS). It was also hand made in Cupertino rather than produced in the East, like almost every production iPhone, and has a number of physical differences to the first consumer model - such as its heavier weight and bell icon instead of a mute button.

Considering how rare this device is and how seldom they appear up for auction, who knows what amount it will go for.

There have been fake prototypes to have hit ebay in the past, but this looks like the real deal and is a genuine slice of technology history. We'll be keeping an eye, if not our paltry funds, on this one.

PopularIn Phones
iPhone XI (iPhone 11), iPhone XS or iPhone X2 specs, release date, news and rumours - also iPhone XS Plus!
IFA 2018: What to expect from Berlin's giant tech show
What is Amazon Go, where is it, and how does it work?
Honor Play IFA 2018 launch event: Watch it right here
1st generation Apple iPhone prototype up for sale on ebay, will sell for $1,000s
Moto One photos and G6 Plus with a display notch spotted
Comments