New iphone A12 CPU could make it last up to 40 per cent longer

Apple’s next iPhones will be official in less than a month, and we have a good idea of is its processor already: the Apple A12.

MacWorld has made some projections on what to expect from the next iPhone CPU. And the solid speculations are based around its new 7nm architecture.

The iPhone X’s Apple A11 Bionic CPU uses a 10nm process, which means there’s a processor transistor every 10 nanometers. That’s a billionth of a metre.

The Apple A12 is expected to use TSMC’s new 7nm process, which fits more transistors into each square millimetre. Greater power and efficiency are the result.

So, in theory, we could end up with a processor as powerful as the A11 Bionic but up to 40% more battery-efficient, according to TSMC’s own claims. Or one dramatically more powerful that will still last a day as long as you don’t get lost down too many YouTube rabbit holes.

Sure, this may sound like what we get every year. However, the Apple A12 is a little different from last year’s Apple processor. As it’s a shrinking of a system architecture rather than a whole new design, we are, fingers crossed, more likely to benefit from the power-saving side of processor miniaturisation.

Will we get an iPhone 9 that lasts three days between charges? Not a chance. However, we have to take what we can get when it comes to phone battery life improvements.