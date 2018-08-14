Apple is developing yet another custom chip for its various devices, according to job listings spotted by CNBC.

The company appears to be working on a dedicated custom health chip. Such a chip would help its devices handle biometric data. Apple is no stranger to developing custom chips. It has made a range of System on Chip (SoC) and System in Package (SiP) processors for powering its mobile devices, with the best examples being the A series for iPhone, S series for Apple Watch, and W series for AirPods.

It also supposedly getting ready to switch to custom processors for its Macs. It's even produced dedicated chips just for specific features, like the T series that serves Touch ID. Now, CNBC reported that the company's latest job listings suggest Apple would like to double down on health and integrate a custom chip that would specifically process data like heart rate while also bolstering battery efficiency.

“We are looking for sensor ASIC architects to help develop ASICs for new sensors and sensing systems for future Apple products. We have openings for analog as well as digital ASIC architects," Apple explained in one listing, while another said it wants to hire new engineers to “help develop health, wellness, and fitness sensors.” Since CNBC's report, all the job listings have been pulled offline.

It's worth noting that the Apple Watch uses a custom optical sensor for measuring heart rate, and we suspect the new chip would either replace it or work with it to process the data. Keep in mind the next Apple Watch and iPhone models are expected to launch this autumn, and since these were fresh job listings, it's safe to assume the new chip won't appear in those devices or any, really, anytime soon.