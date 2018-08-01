Apple sold fewer iPhones than expected - but still made loads of cash

Apple sold fewer iPhones than expected in the last three months but still managed to make more money than hoped because of the £999/$999 iPhone X price.

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone X was Apple's most popular iPhone."We couldn't be happier with how things are going," said Apple boss Tim Cook in a conference call.

The results contrast significantly with Samsung's recent admittance that Galaxy S9 sales haven't been all that stellar (described as "slow") due to a tough premium phone market.

Huawei's UK market share has improved significantly at the same time according to one analyst - Kantar Worldpanel ComTech reckons the P20 and P20 Pro have helped it from 2.7 percent to 13.7 percent - a significant increase. Indeed, IDC figures show Huawei is now the world's second-biggest smartphone manufacturer after Samsung, with Apple in third place.

So it seems Samsung's Galaxy S9 faced an assault from both above with the iPhone X and below with the P20.

Interestingly, Apple also had a really strong performance from its services business, which includes Apple Pay and Apple Music.

According to Juniper Research, Apple Pay will fulfil more than half of mobile contactless payments by 2020 because of its current trajectory. And mobile contactless payments will make up around 15 percent of the total of contactless payments in the same year.

