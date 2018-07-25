Apple's new iPhone colours might not be what you expect

It has been known for a while that Apple will be bringing three new handsets to market this year, with two sizes of a premium iPhone X replacement and a cheaper iPhone with a 6.1-inch LCD screen.

The latter of which is also said to be the first phone to get "wacky" colour schemes - the likes of which Apple has avoided since its last cheap and cheerful handset: the iPhone 5c.

What colours that might be is now up for debate, however.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously revealed that it would be released in gold, grey, white, blue, red and orange, but a contrary report by Japanese website Macotakara claims they will be similar to the colours Apple offers in its current iPhone X cases range instead.

That means the handsets will be available in black, white, flash yellow, bright orange, electric blue and taupe. The latter four will turn out to be more distinct, that's for sure.

Kuo also previously revealed that the new iPhone X replacements - the pricier of the handsets - will come in an all-new gold colour too.

We'll no doubt find out for sure this September, when Apple is expected to host its annual iPhone launch event.

Pocket-lint will be on hand to bring you all the news and official confirmation as it happens.