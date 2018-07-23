  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

Want to fix your iPhone or Mac? These leaked Apple vids show how

|
1/2 YouTube/Arman Haji
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

- Warning: These videos might not be live for long

It's expensive to have Apple or other shops fix your Apple devices, but now, thanks to leaked internal videos, you can save some money.

YouTube/Arman HajiWant To Fix Your Iphone Or Mac These Leaked Apple Vids Show How image 2

Amazingly, a total of 11 videos have popped up online that appear to show Apple’s internal process for repairing iPhones and MacBooks. They're now available on YouTube from this link. Apple hasn't confirmed the videos’ validity, but they appear to be legit, as noted by Motherboard. They have Apple’s copyright and show's Apple’s official disassembly and repair tools that are made specifically for the company.

We imagine Apple isn't too happy about these videos appearing online. It has long made it difficult for customers to fix their own devices in order to push its own repair services and get customers to trade up to newer devices. It's also fought third-party repair shops, and it's made speciality tools required to even get into its devices. There's also software that will disable features if it notices off-brand parts.

As of right now, the videos are still live. The original leaker posted them to Twitter, and "Arman Haji" grabbed those and put them on YouTube.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
Huawei Mate 20 specs, release date, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
Sony's 48-megapixel sensor could super-charge smartphone cameras of the future
Want to fix your iPhone or Mac? These leaked Apple vids show how
EE Flex Plans give you monthly payments, but no long-term contracts
Motorola Moto G6 vs Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G6 Play: What's the difference?
Comments