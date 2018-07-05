  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

Apple releases second iOS 12 public beta for anyone to test

|
Pocket-lint Apple releases second iOS 12 public beta for anyone to test
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

- It's a free update to the unfinished software that you can test

Apple has released the second public beta of iOS 12.

The company launched the first iOS 12 public beta late last month, giving anybody - or, non-developers - a chance to test the unfinished software ahead of its final release for all iPhone and iPad users this autumn. Now, just one week after, it's rolling out an update to that public beta. If you've signed up for Apple's free beta testing program, you will receive this second public beta over the air.

Those who want to join the beta testing program can sign up on Apple's beta testing website, which gives users access to not only iOS betas, but also macOS and tvOS betas. We have instructions here on how to sign up and get the iOS 12 public beta running on your device. This latest update includes a rebuilt Maps app (only available in the Bay Area) and a new Voice Memos app interface.

It also includes a moved Share My Location setting and options to get rid of all notifications on iPad with a long press. As for the Siri Shortcuts app, it's also been released, though it's just for developers right now. It's built upon the Workflow app Apple bought in 2017. It allows you to create multi-step shortcuts using third-party apps, and then you activate those shortcuts with Siri voice commands.

It's not clear when Apple will release a version of the Siri Shortcuts app for public beta testers to try. However, we expect the iOS 12 beta to be available to developers and public beta testers over the next couple months, allowing Apple to work out any kinks. Apple should release multiple versions of the public beta during that time, so we wouldn't be surprised to see Shortcuts added shortly.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. Asus Zenfone 5 review: The mid-price phone to take Asus to the big time?
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 colours leaked, but not one of them gold or yellow
  4. Save up to £130 on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from Carphone Warehouse
  5. Apple releases second iOS 12 public beta for anyone to test
  1. Apple's next iPhone could come in several new wild colours
  2. O2 Family Plan puts up to 20 connections on the same bill with massive discounts for all
  3. The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for July 2018
  4. LG G7 ThinQ vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
  5. The best mobile phone deals for July 2018: Find the right phone deal for you
Comments