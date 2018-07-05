Apple releases second iOS 12 public beta for anyone to test

Apple has released the second public beta of iOS 12.

The company launched the first iOS 12 public beta late last month, giving anybody - or, non-developers - a chance to test the unfinished software ahead of its final release for all iPhone and iPad users this autumn. Now, just one week after, it's rolling out an update to that public beta. If you've signed up for Apple's free beta testing program, you will receive this second public beta over the air.

Those who want to join the beta testing program can sign up on Apple's beta testing website, which gives users access to not only iOS betas, but also macOS and tvOS betas. We have instructions here on how to sign up and get the iOS 12 public beta running on your device. This latest update includes a rebuilt Maps app (only available in the Bay Area) and a new Voice Memos app interface.

It also includes a moved Share My Location setting and options to get rid of all notifications on iPad with a long press. As for the Siri Shortcuts app, it's also been released, though it's just for developers right now. It's built upon the Workflow app Apple bought in 2017. It allows you to create multi-step shortcuts using third-party apps, and then you activate those shortcuts with Siri voice commands.

It's not clear when Apple will release a version of the Siri Shortcuts app for public beta testers to try. However, we expect the iOS 12 beta to be available to developers and public beta testers over the next couple months, allowing Apple to work out any kinks. Apple should release multiple versions of the public beta during that time, so we wouldn't be surprised to see Shortcuts added shortly.