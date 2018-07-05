  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

Apple's next iPhone could come in several new wild colours

|
Pocket-lint Apple's next iPhone could come in several new wild colours
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

- What do you think of the new colour choices?

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce new iPhone colours when it launches the next iPhone later this year.

The new colours include grey, white, blue, red, and orange. However, they'll be limited to a less-expensive model, which will still come with facial recognition and an edge-to-edge screen, according to a note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac). As of right now, the iPhone 8 is available in silver, black, gold, and red colour options, while the high-end iPhone X comes in silver or black colours.

To be clear, Apple is expected to release three new iPhone models this autumn, with the lower-end version coming in a variety of colours. It will reportedly cost around $650 to $750. Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the other two models include: a new iPhone that looks like the iPhone X, but with refreshed components; and a larger version of the iPhone X that could come in another new colour - gold.

Anyway, this lower-cost, colourful iPhone model reminds us of the iPhone 5C from 2013. It was discontinued soon after its release, so it's interesting that Apple would try to go that route again. Keep in mind Kuo is a respected analyst who often gets things right.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. Asus Zenfone 5 review: The mid-price phone to take Asus to the big time?
  3. Apple's next iPhone could come in several new wild colours
  4. O2 Family Plan puts up to 20 connections on the same bill with massive discounts for all
  5. The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for July 2018
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 colours leaked, but not one of them gold or yellow
  2. LG G7 ThinQ vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
  3. The best mobile phone deals for July 2018: Find the right phone deal for you
  4. Save up to £130 on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from Carphone Warehouse
  5. Compare the best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals for July 2018
Comments