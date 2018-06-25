iOS 12 will be with us in September alongside new iPhones. But Apple has today announced that the iOS 12 public beta is live and available for download.

Developers have been able to get hold of the new iPhone OS since Apple's developer conference in early June and now it's the turn of the general public to have a go. Be warned though; donwloading beta software isn't for everybody and if you depend on your device we'd recommend against it.

If you have a secondary iPad, iPhone or iPod touch then go for it - providing your device matches the system requirements we've outlined below.

This beta is free to download and use, just like the final version will be.

iOS 12 adds several key new features, including parental control tweaks, power optimisations, support for ARKit 2, photo app enhancements, Siri Shortcuts, more notification controls, third-party app support in CarPlay, group FaceTime and a lot more. There are also tools to monitor your app usage, too.

You can read about the new features here: Apple iOS 12: The new features coming to your iPhone and iPad.

With the iOS 12 public beta program, you can download and install iOS 12 to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch yourself. It doesn't require a developers account or involve the hassle of registering your device’s UDID (a code that identifies your device). Apple's iOS public betas, as well as subsequent updates, are automatically pushed to your device over the air.

Back up your device (see this Apple support page) Visit the Apple Beta Program website and click the sign up button. Sign in with your Apple ID login. From there, read and accept Apple's agreement. From your iOS device, visit beta.apple.com/profile. Download the iOS Beta Configuration Profile (follow the on-screen steps: tap the iOS tab, then tap Download Profile, and tap Install). You may need to enter your passcode and tap Restart to reboot your device. Once downloaded, go to General > Software Update in the Settings app on your device and wait for the iOS 11 public beta prompt to appear. Tap it to download and install the beta.

Here's a list of all the supported devices, just so you can double check whether your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch will be able to run iOS 12:

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

Don't know which phone you have? Check out What iPhone do I have?

12.9-inch iPad Pro (second-gen)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

12.9-inch iPad Pro (first-gen)

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (fifth-gen)

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod touch (sixth-gen)

Also why not check out iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhones?