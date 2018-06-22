Apple has for some time now, been said to be releasing three new iPhones at its annual September hardware event: two with OLED screens and one with an LCD screen. An rendered image of the latter has been obtained by BGR, revealing its full design.

The image has come via case maker Ghostek, which is said to be based on detailed files obtained from the factory that builds the iPhone.

The LCD iPhone is expected to be the most affordable of the upcoming trio and so it may come as no surprise to learn it won't have exactly the same features as its OLED brethren. That certainly seems to be the case, as the rendered image, which has been certified accurate by an anonymous source familiar with Apple's plans, shows a single-lens camera on the back.

The dual-lens camera on the iPhone X has optical image stabilisation on both lenses, and we're expecting this to carry over to the two new OLED models. The LCD model on the other hand won't get this same camera, although the single lens it does get will likely feature a new sensor. In the image it looks much larger than the camera on the iPhone 8 for example, so we're expecting it to perform much better.

Elsewhere, there appear to be several sensors in the rather wide notch at the top of the display, confirming the phone will have Apple's Face ID security technology. The fact there's no Touch ID button in sight only adds to the confirmation. The bezels of the LCD iPhone are also slightly larger than those on the OLED models, but this is likely because Apple needs them to hide the display controller.

Despite the claims that this image is indeed accurate, we have to take it with a pinch of salt until the phone is officially unveiled by Apple. However it is our best look at the LCD iPhone so far, so we hope the final product looks the same.