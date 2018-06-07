Is this what the new iPhone X Plus and 6.1-inch iPhone will look like?

A few days ago we posted professional-looking rendered images of two of the much-rumoured new iPhones, which are coming this autumn.

Now there are even better shots available, based on alleged leaked CAD designs from the production line. They not only show how the 6.1-inch cheaper LCD iPhone and all-new iPhone X Plus (if it is to be called that), they now show them with the screen switched on to give you a better understanding of how they could look.

The images, which were rendered in 4K, were posted by Mysmartprice and Twitter user @OnLeaks and we have to admit, they look stunning.

1/7 Mysmartprice / @OnLeaks

You can see that the handset expected to be ranged at a more affordable level - the 6.1-inch iPhone with LCD rather than OLED display - will also come with a notch. That is, if the renders are an accurate representation.

It must be remembered that, as good as they are, these renders are not official and merely based on alleged leaked information from manufacturing suppliers. So take them with a pinch of salt.

However, we could easily imagine the final models being similar considering we don't expect there to be a massive design leap from Apple this year.