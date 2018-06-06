What is Memoji? Apple's new Animoji explained

Apple has brought more fun effects to the Messages camera.

Messages, also know as the iMessage app, is Apple's messaging platform across iOS devices and Mac devices. Last year, with the introduction of iPhone X, Messages added a new feature called Animoji. These initially used the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera system in order to map popular emoji characters to your face so that they appear to mimic your facial expressions in a recording.

Now, Apple is introducing an expansion of that feature. Called Memoji, in iOS 12, you can now create an avatar that not only tracks your facial movements but also looks you, rather than a poop emoji or robot emoji, etc. Here's what you need to know about Memoji.

Memoji are personalised Animoji. It's basically Apple's version of Snapchat's Bitmoji or Samsung's AR Emoji.

These Animoji can look exactly like you, or a version of you with, say, yellow skin, blue hair, a mohawk, a 'fro, man bun, or a cowboy hat. Apple said it worked hard to offer up an "incredibly diverse set of Memoji". As you adjust your Memoji to suit you, whether changing the head shape, brows, or eye colour, you will see the Memoji change in real-time via iMessage's built-in Memoji builder tool.

Open Apple's Messages app. Tap the App Store icon next to the text field in a conversation thread. Tap the Animoji (monkey) icon from the selection of App Store apps. Scroll through the available emoji characters until you reach 'New Memoji'. Tap 'New Memoji' to open the Memoji builder. While looking at your iPhone, adjust your Memoji preferences like skin and hair colour. When you're done, tap 'done' to save the Memoji to your Animoji drawer. Tap the send (blue arrow) button to send the Animoji in Messages.

Yep.

Open Apple's Messages app. Tap the camera icon. In the viewfinder, tap the star icon to the left. Tap the Animoji (monkey) icon from the selection of available effects. From there, you can record a live video with your custom Memoji. If you've created other Memoji characters, you can scroll and select another. You can then set up your shot and tap the capture button. From there, you can add effects or mark up the image and send in Messages.

Yes. To create Memoji, you need the iMessage app on the iPhone X (or any device with the TrueDepth camera system, which, as of June 2018, includes just the iPhone X).

