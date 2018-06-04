2018 Apple iPhone and iPhone X Plus revealed in amazing renders

Apple's developers conference, WWDC, kicks off today with a keynote at 6pm BST and we'll likely see some new products and software announced. Pocket-lint will be in attendance and will bring you all the news as it happens.

There won't, however, be any word on the much-rumoured trio of iPhones coming this autumn.

That's not to say we don't have news on those though, as a flood of excellent renders have hit the 'net, showing a couple of the devices you are almost guaranteed to see in September.

The 2018 version of the iPhone X (iPhone X 2 or iPhone XI - whatever it's called?) will be nigh-on identical in looks to the current model, so there's little point anyone creating renders of that handset. But the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus and 6.1-inch iPhone are a different kettle of fish.

Mysmartprice and @OnLeaks have posted tasty renders in video and image form of each of the larger phones, to give you an idea of how they will look based on leaks from inside sources.

The cheaper iPhone will be similar to the existing iPhone X in design, including the notch, but will have an LCD screen rather than OLED panel. The other big change is that it will have a single camera lens on the rear rather than dual.

The phone, which is said to be the N84 Star device much talked about, will be physically larger than the current iPhone X, measuring 150.9 x 76.5mm, but does have the ultra-widescreen aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and is therefore markedly different to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus it replaces.

The iPhone X Plus (if that is the name) will be an even bigger handset, this time with the same OLED panel as the new iPhone X. It measures 157.5 × 77.4 × 7.7mm, it is claimed.

Few other new details have been revealed, but you can see for yourself how the new iPhones shape up alongside each other.

It's worth noting that the renders have been made on rumoured specifications and are therefore just speculation themselves. But considering the weight of information being leaked about these phones, we are rapidly getting a clear picture of what to expect come September.