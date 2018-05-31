Apple might unveil iOS 12 with new digital health tools at WWDC 2018

Apple's WWDC 2018 is set to kick off next week, and thanks to a new report, we now know what to expect.

WWDC, also known as the Worldwide Developers Conference, commences on 4 June with an opening keynote, where company executives typically unveil the next major versions of its software platforms and maybe even announce some hardware updates. Ahead of the keynote, Bloomberg has detailed what it expects Apple to show off on stage. First and foremost, we might get some new 'digital health' tools.

Apple’s iOS 12 reveal will include a new area of the settings menu, and, much like Google’s coming effort in Android P, it will feature “a series of tools” that will show how we’re spending our time on iPhones and iPads. More specifically, it will help you monitor how much time you spend using your devices and individual apps, in an effort to curb phone addiction. We can also expect ARKit 2, Bloomberg said.

The new AR platform will include a mode that allows for a multiplayer mode in augmented reality games. Another new mode will allow objects to be placed into an area and virtually remain in place. Apple might also reveal how iOS apps will soon run on Macs. Other reported iOS 12 features include snoozing notifications, tracking the stock market, making video calls, and sending Animojis via FaceTime.

Bloomberg thinks these software updates across iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS will be more "muted," and will instead focus on the quality and stability improvements. As for refreshes to product lineups, "a suite of new gadgets is unlikely". Apple is supposedly working on updates MacBook, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple Watch models, and a new low-cost MacBook, but these might arrive "later this year."

For instance, an update to the 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Pro lines with next-generation Intel chips will be ready "later this year." A new low-cost MacBook will also be ready "later this year." A redesigned iPad Pro line with Face ID is also expected "later". And, finally, a pair of new Apple Watch models with edge-to-edge screens are reportedly also in the works. Some of these may or may not appear next week.

For more rumours on what to expect at WWDC 2018, check out Pocket-lint's round-up here.