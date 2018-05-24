iOS 12: All the features we hope Apple will announce at WWDC 2018

Apple will take the stage next week at WWDC 2018 to announce iOS 12, presumably, and we're hoping to be wowed.

The next major update to the iPhone and iPad's mobile operating system is rumoured to be all about improvements to quality and performance, though we suspect Apple will have a few surprises in store. We can't imagine the company using its annual developers conference, where it unveils the latest updates to its software, to talk about how it smoothed out bugs and glitches in iOS. And, if it does, ugh.

But let's stay positive and imagine what might happen. Here, we've rounded up a wish list of sorts; a collection of all the features and tools we'd like to see Apple announce in June. When iOS 12 does become official, we'll update this piece with the real changes.

FaceTime has only allows 1:1 chats. This has got to change. Practically every video-chatting app now offers group chats, from Facebook to WhatsApp to Hangouts to Skype. In fact, who even uses FaceTime anymore? Maybe it's because it doesn't allow conference-type calls.

We hate the Apple Mail app. But, unfortunately, we have to use it, because if you try to use another app, such as Gmail, and then try to click an email link to compose an email, iOS will automatically open the Mail app instead of the Gmail app. The same thing goes for your browser, calendar, and photos - you're forced to use Apple's own offerings. Apple needs to relax a bit and let us pick our own default apps.

Speaking of apps, we're sick of the app grid. Android lets people hide apps and move apps around however they want on the home screen. It's been 11 years since the first iPhone debuted, and the way the app grid works hasn't changed a bit (well, folders were added later).

We don't know about you, but on iOS, we hardly use the notification shade. If you have hundreds of apps installed and allow push notifications from them, then you likely have a super long list of notifications that you wake up to from each app. It's easier to just ignore them all and go to the apps individually to see what's new. But an easy solution here would be grouped notifications for each app.

Imagine being able to tap a group and open up all the notifications you've received for a particular app, rather than see an endless list of 300 notifications from 10 apps. It's such a simple fix we can't believe it hasn't been added yet. Maybe iOS 12 will change that, though.

Face ID is kind of limited. It doesn't work in landscape orientation, and it only recognises one programmed face at a time. We can't tell you how many times we've asked our partner to read a notification on our iPhone X, only to be told it's hidden from their view because Face ID doesn't recognise or unlock for them. We'd like to see multi-user support so that Face ID works for more than just the device owner.

With the last entry-level iPad, Apple introduced the ability for education users to share a single iPad among multiple users. This is so fantastic that everyone should get the feature on all iOS devices. Think about it: Your kid may be too young to have their own phone, but if they want to watch YouTube videos on your phone, you have to hand it over and hope they don't get into anything or mess stuff up.

A better way to handle this would be to log out of your user account and allow your kid to access their 'guest' account on the same device. Better yet, let's say you want to have a work account strictly for your job and another for your personal life. You could stay logged into your work account from 9 to 5 and not have your personal content and apps get in the way of your workflow. We'd absolutely love this option.

Since we're on the topic of kids accounts, it would be great to see Apple offer something similar to Google's Family Link or Amazon's FreeTime. Sure, it has Family Sharing tools that allow you to share apps and content, as well as parental controls on each individual device, but we're talking about an app or setting that we can access to remotely control our kids' devices, like for managing screen time or whatever.

We want granular controls, too. Not everyone wants to be a helicopter parent, but for those of us who do, the ability to remotely shut off the internet connection on a device, deny app downloads, kill the screen, see browsing history or an activity list, etc, would be ideal.

Many Android devices have always-on displays that allow pending notifications and the time to be dimly shown on the screen. Currently, on an iOS device, you have to completely awaken the screen to see those sort of things. Why? This is 2018, Apple. Let's change this now.

We understand Apple likes to lock out other platforms and isolate its users to its own ecosystem, but the company has recently started to at least acknowledge Android, like by rolling out Apple Music to Android users. Next, we want to see iMessage for Android. That way, when users send a text message to another iMessage user - either on iOS or Android - they automatically get to use all of iMessage's features.

You'd be able to swap full-resolution images, read receipts, do large group chats, send stickers, use peer-to-peer payments, and more. Also, Apple announced iCloud Messages last year (alongside iOS 11), but it's yet to officially release the feature. iCloud Messages syncs your message threads across all your Apple devices, so if you delete them on your Mac, they'll be gone from iPhone, too. Hopefully it's coming soon.

This one is a little more vague: We just want Siri to be better. Right now, Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant can run circles around Apple's assistant - even though Siri is way older. Let's hope Apple is currently trying to change that; we'd like to see multiple user accounts via voice recognition, Amazon Alexa-like skills and games from more third parties, and so on. Really, anything new would be great.