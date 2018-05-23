New iPhones are go: Apple starts production for new 7nm A12 chips

Apple has reportedly started production on its next-generation mobile processors, expected to be called A12.

The new chips will drive the forthcoming 2018 iPhone models and, most likely, new iPad Pro tablets too.

"People familiar with the matter" told Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that the new chips will use a 7nm design, so can be smaller while remaining faster than the 10nm A11 Bionic CPU in current Apple flagship devices.

Gurman's sources asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the information.

The chips are being made by Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). It previously announced in April that it had started production of 7nm processors but didn't reveal who for. Now it seems we know.

Samsung is also expected to make 7nm chips for its own devices from this year too, while Qualcomm is planning production of similar tech.

Three new iPhones are rumoured for a September release: a new version of the iPhone X, a larger model and a cheaper device with an LCD screen but similar features to the existing iPhone X.

