Apple iPhone SE 2 to launch in September; Face ID still rumoured

After many reports claimed the Apple iPhone SE 2 would launch some time in Spring, a fresh report out of China claims Apple's budget smartphone will now launch at its regular September event instead.

Japanese website Mac Otakara has cited a Chinese supply source as saying the iPhone SE 2 is "unlikely to make an appearance in the second quarter of 2018". Indeed, we're half way through May and haven't seen anything yet. There is still a possibility it will be unveiled at WWDC in June, but if not, then we can comfortably say it won't be released in Q2.

The Chinese source claims Apple is still yet to decide on a final design for the phone, with 4-inch and 6-inch screen designs still be thrown around. However, it's not clear if the design stage is in an early or more mature stage. We'd like to assume a design has been chosen, or is at least close to being chosen, as the September launch is just over four months away.

Rumours suggesting the SE 2 will arrive with a notch and Face ID sensors are still circling, although for it to remain budget (in Apple terms at least) we would be genuinely surprised if Apple removed the Touch ID home button in favour of facial recognition. Case maker Olixar has released a render supposedly based on specifications it's been given, and it shows a notch design. We would still suggest taking these rumours with a huge grain of salt.

Mac Otakara has obtained more information from a glass supply source, that says Apple is still testing three types of glass for the SE 2. However, all three share the same traits, in that there are "no Touch ID holes and their upper portion are cut into the shape of TrueDepth cameras [aka the notch]."

We still believe it's more likely Apple will keep a similar design to the current iPhone SE, will upgrade the internals and camera, and give it a glass back for wireless charging. There may instead be an iPhone SE 2 with a 4-inch screen and Touch ID, and an iPhone X SE, which has the notch. This could even be the 'budget' iPhone X model with LCD screen that will launch alongside two new OLED iPhone X models.

With the launch date now seemingly being moved to September, there is still plenty of time for leaks and rumours to appear online. We'll keep you updated with all the latest iPhone SE 2 happenings as and when we hear them.