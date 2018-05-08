Apple's 2019 iPhone could sport three rear cameras like Huawei P20 Pro
- Will Apple copy Huawei?
There are rumours that a future iPhone will have three rear cameras, and a new report adds more weight to the speculation.
To be clear: the rumours are about a 2019 model. And a new research note from the Taipei Times has suggested Apple is likely to launch this model with "a triple-lens rear camera". The phone will launch in the second half of next year - not this year. The report described how Huawei has a triple rear camera in its P20 Pro smartphone and that other manufacturers may do the same.
The report is actually about about Largan, a popular maker of lenses for smartphone cameras. You see, if phones start featuring more cameras, that means Largan will sell more more lenses. Anyway, as part of this conjecture, Apple was brought up in the report. It's difficult to determine if Taipei Times is revealing new details or spinning old rumours.
While it's interesting, it's also too early to be guessing about Apple’s plans for its line of 2019 iPhones, especially when we're still trying to figure out what it has in store for this year's refresh. For a look at what the rumour mill is saying about those phones, see our round up here.
- iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- iOS 12 to support horizontal Face ID for iPad Pro
- BlackBerry KeyTwo pops up in official Wi-Fi Alliance certification
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us this month
- Apple's 2019 iPhone could sport three rear cameras like Huawei P20 Pro
- Nokia X specs, release date and news: All the latest about Nokia's next phone
- Flash sale: Buy Razer Phone at Best Buy or Amazon and save $100
- Is this the Nokia X? Nokia's next phone leaked in hands-on video
- Motorola Moto C vs Moto E5 vs Moto G6 vs Moto X4 vs Moto Z2: Which Moto is right for you?
- More OnePlus 6 images leak as 16 May launch date approaches
Comments