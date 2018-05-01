Apple iPhone SE 2 renders surface showing notch and Face ID

The Apple iPhone SE 2 rumor mill has been working in overdrive lately, there's so much information appearing online that it's tricky to sort the genuine leaks from mere speculation. The latest likely falls into the latter camp, but it's interesting nonetheless.

A number of renders have appeared online, courtesy of usually reliable leaker @OnLeaks, who has been responsible for leaking accurate renders of phones in the past. OnLeaks - Steve Hemmerstoffer - has even said he can't vouch for the authenticity of the images, but he has posted them for discussion instead.

The images show the iPhone SE 2 with an incredibly similar design to the current model, such as 4-inch screen and aluminium build. At least, it looks as though it's aluminium from the images, and not the glass back that has been rumoured for wireless charging.

The main change is with the screen, which in these renders sports Face ID sensors in a notch, instead of a Touch ID home button. While we would love for this to happen, we're still not sure if it will definitely happen. Apple is said to be releasing three new iPhones later this year, comprising two OLED screen models and one with an LCD screen. All three are expected to feature notches.

Giving the iPhone SE 2 a notch will give Apple some continuity among its roster, but we'd say it's more of a premium feature and not one for a more wallet-friendly iPhone. The other noticeable change from the renders is no 3.5mm headphone port, something that has been rumoured before. This, we think is far more likely to happen.

We should hopefully find out exactly what the iPhone SE 2 will look like at Apple's WWDC developers conference, being held from 4-8 June 2018.