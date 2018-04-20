Apple might debut iPhone SE 2 in May with no headphone jack

The next iPhone SE could arrive this spring.

After talking to iPhone case manufacturers at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics trade-show, Japanese blog Macotakara claimed Apple is making a second-generation iPhone SE, with plans to announce the device in May. The physical design of the smartphone will be very similar in size and functionality to the first model, including that it will feature Touch ID, rather than the iPhone X's Face ID tech.

Most notably, however, the headphone jack might be removed for a cleaner look and water-tight protection. There was no confirmation that the phone would have Qi wireless charging or a glass back, as previously rumoured, but the tech blog did suggest the so-called iPhone SE 2 would sport an A10 Fusion chip. Keep in mind this news all follows recent filings that showed Apple is working on new iPhones.

Rumors about an iPhone SE 2 have been piling since late last year, too. You can read an entire round-up of them from here.