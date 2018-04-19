Apple might launch new iPhones well before its usual autumn event

Well, it looks like Apple has been real busy.

According to filings pulled from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database, which were spotted by French website Consomac, Apple has a bunch of unreleased iPhone models with the model numbers A1920, A1921, A1984, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2101, A2103, A2104, A2105, and A2106. Interestingly, these model numbers do not correspond to Apple's existing smartphones.

The filings, which were published recently, meet Russia's requirement for companies to register all products with encryption tools, and they suggest Apple plans to release new iPhones fairly soon. Now, we're months away from the company's usual September event, when it announces new iPhones. Three new devices, including a so-called iPhone X2 or Plus, are rumoured to arrive this September.

It’s hard to make assumptions with such limited information, but it's worth pointing out that EEC previously certified new Apple products ahead of their launch, including Apple’s new iPad, which popped up a month before its March launch. So, with that in mind, we could see these new iPhone models be announced at WWDC 2017 in June. And one of them might be a successor the iPhone SE.

Previous rumours have indicated a new entry-level smartphone model is coming this summer with support for wireless charging.