Apple's hot new iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red edition is here

It's been years since Apple first took to the stage with U2's Bono to announce the first (Product) Red iPod. Since then, Apple has launched numerous bright red products - mostly accessories - with the aim of raising money to go towards HIV/Aids charities.

While we've seen a numerous iPods, sleeves, cases and covers since the first announcement, 2018 marks only the second year the company has released a special edition (Product) Red iPhone. In 2017, the company launched the red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, but despite having similar design, there's plenty different about this year's offering.

With the iPhone 8 and iPlus having glass - not metal - backs, the red colouring and finish takes on a deeper and glossier look, with the metal frame taking on a similar shade, matched by the protruding camera ring. The biggest change however is on the front. Apple - quite rightly - went with black glass rather than red this year, which we think is a much more stylish combination than last year's white and red.

Apart from the new colour scheme, everything is the same as the other iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models. There's no change in internals, specifications or features. That means you still have the wireless charging, A11 Bionic processor, IP67 water resistance and 12-megapixel cameras.

On the whole it's a really attractive finish, and one that's hard to do justice too in the photos. If you're after an iPhone that's not the same as the usual gold, grey and silver options, then this eye-catching red could be the one for you.

Perhaps the only downside is that, so far, Apple hasn't launched a similar version of the iPhone X. It's just the 8 and the 8 Plus getting the (Product) Red treatment for the time being. There are no bespoke wallpapers installed in the software for the red models either.

The (Product) Red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are on sale from 13 April 2018, and are available from a number of different retailers as well as being available direct from Apple, both online and in stores. You get the same 64GB and 256GB capacity storage options at the same prices as the three original colours. That means prices starting at £699 for the iPhone 8 and £799 for the iPhone 8 Plus.