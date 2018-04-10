Apple to launch an iPhone with triple-lens camera in 2019, says report

Apple may follow in the footsteps of Huawei and release an iPhone with a triple-lens camera system in 2019, according to Taiwanese news outlet Economic Daily News.

The future iPhone camera is said to have a 6P lens design and a 5x zoom, although the report doesn't say what type of zoom this will be. The camera on the Huawei P20 Pro has a 5x hybrid zoom, which combines optical and digital zoom. It's not clear if the iPhone camera will be 5x optical, or a hybrid zoom.

Other details surrounding the camera aren't revealed in the report either, such as megapixel count. Huawei's triple-lens camera comprises a 40-megapixel RGB sensor, 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto zoom lens. We'd like to be able to say Apple's camera system will be similar to Huawei's, but it's far too early to speculate, however the very idea of a triple-lens camera on an iPhone is plausible.

The triple-lens camera on the Huawei P20 Pro has shown that three really is the magic number, being able to produce stunning shots that make it truly class-leading. The system as a whole takes much better low-light photos than single- or dual-lens cameras, so it would be no surprise for Apple to follow suit.