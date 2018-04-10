Where to buy the new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Apple has announced the special edition (Product)Red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and they're available to order now. Both are black on the front, with red aluminium backs.

The special edition iPhone joins iPhone 8 in space grey, silver and gold.

The handsets will be available in two variants - 64GB for £699/$699 and 256GB for £799/$799. Although you can order it now, the red iPhone 8 release date is Friday 13 April when pre-orders will also be fulfilled. On that date it will also be available to buy in store.

Both special edition iPhone 8s are available today in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea.

Vodafone UK is also carrying the new handset. You can get the red iPhone 8 with 16GB of data for the price of 4GB on a Red Extra 16GB plan, which also includes unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £55 per month (£19 upfront cost). And you can get the red iPhone 8 Plus on the same plan for £63 per month (£29 upfront cost). Order the iPhone 8 from Vodafone UK.

You can also get the red iPhone from O2 - starting from £66 per month/£30 upfront. Again you can have it in your hands on Friday. Order the red iPhone from O2 UK

A new (Product)Red iPhone X Leather Folio will be available from £99 and joins other existing (Product)Red products including Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

These countries will get the red iPhone 8 later in April: Brazil, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE and other countries and regions will follow later in April, with Chile, Colombia, India, Israel, Turkey.

Other countries and regions will follow in May.

Since partnering with (Red) in 2006, Apple has donated more than $160 million from the sale of its related products.

