Apple's making curved iPhone screens that support air gestures
- But don't expect to see it for three to five years
Apple is developing touchless iPhones with curved displays.
According to Bloomberg, these displays will gradually curve inward from top to bottom, where as every iPhone model in the past, with the exception of the iPhone X, have used flat displays. The iPhone X’s OLED screen curves slightly at the bottom, but the shape is hard to detect. OLED displays are capable of being shaped into curves or even folded, unlike LCD screens, which were used in older iPhones.
Samsung currently uses smartphone screens that curve, but its curved screens slope down at the edges, rather than from top to bottom. Bloomberg noted that a curved iPhone won't release for another two or three years. Apple is also working on new screen technology, called MicroLED, but that’s around three to five years away. Apple is still in the early development stages with those technologies.
And finally, Apple’s exploring a technology that's similar to Samsung's Air Gestures, which lets users do things like flip through web pages by waving their hand. Google’s ATAP research group has been working this sort of technology, too, through its Project Soli program. Apple’s version would require gestures to be closer to the screen than with Project Soli and the tech would be built into the display.
Air Gestures, on the other hand, rely on a motion sensor in the phone’s bezel. But, again, don't expect these features to be included in this year's new iPhones. Apple is expected to release a 6.5-inch iPhone with an OLED screen and a new, lower-cost LCD model.
