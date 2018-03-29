  Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more

Apple has released a major update to iOS 11.

The update, iOS 11.3, is technically one of a dozen official updates to the iOS 11 operating system since it debuted in September. It arrives more than a month the launch of iOS 11.2.6, a minor update that brought bug fixes. As for this update, it's more notable. It includes a long list of new features that Apple has been promising for months, such as the new Battery Health tool, which we explained in detail here.

In response to user backlash, Battery Health is designed to provide you with more information about your device's battery and more. Apple said this tool was coming shortly after revealing it used a "power management" feature to slow down processors in iPhones with degraded batteries. It does so to prevent them from randomly shutting down. But, with Battery Health, you can now turn off that controversial feature.

The iOS 11.3 update also includes a new Health Records feature in the US that stores all of your medical records in the Health app (if you have a participating provider). The update also brings four new Animoji (dragon, bear, skull, and lion) to the iPhone X. There are several other smaller features included, as well, like support for Business Chat in the US. You can read all about that Messenger feature from here.

It essentially lets you communicate with businesses like Wells Fargo, Delta, Hilton, and Lowe's right from the Messages app. Other major iOS 11.3 features include an update to ARKit, Apple's AR platform, so that AR experiences can more accurately map to irregularly shaped surfaces like circular tables. The view of the real world through the camera now has 50-per cent greater resolution and supports auto-focus, too.

And finally, both iOS 11.3 and macOS 10.13.4 have introduced updated data and privacy information. According to Apple, these changes should make it much easier to understand how your personal data may be used. As a result, a new privacy icon and detailed privacy information will appear whenever Apple asks for access to personal information to enable different features. You can see what that looks like below.

You can grab the iOS 11.3 update over the air via the Settings app. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. Devices eligible to upgrade include the iPhone 5S and later, the iPad Mini 2 and later, the iPad Air and later, and the sixth-generation iPod touch.

To learn more about the update, go to Apple's newsroom.