Apple might ditch its current phone design for a foldable iPhone in 2020
- Would you buy it?
Apple is the latest tech giant exploring the possibility of foldable smartphones, according to a new report.
The company wants to launch an all-new iPhone in just two years. It will have a totally refreshed design, CNBC has reported, citing analyst Wamsi Mohan at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He claimed the Cupertino-based company is currently working with its Asian partners on a foldable phone. While the iPhone coming this autumn will be similar to last year's, the iPhone coming in 2020 will be radically different.
It could even double as a tablet, he said. But analysts often love to speculate about what Apple might be developing, even if their predictions don't come to fruition. They've thought for years that foldable phones are the next big thing, for instance. Although Lenovo and Samsung have demoed foldable concept phones, only ZTE has launched such a device. It essentially has two displays with a hinge.
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Keep in mind a Korean news site claimed last autumn that Apple planned to source foldable OLED panels from LG and start production in 2020. It cited unnamed sources and didn't seem to carry much weight. Now, however, thanks to Mohan, that report is looking more credible.
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy S9 deal: Buy one get one S9 or S9+ free at Verizon
- Apple might ditch its current phone design for a foldable iPhone in 2020
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: What's the rumoured difference?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
Comments