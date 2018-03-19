Apple's very own MicroLED screens could arrive in the next few years, says report

Apple is said to be secretly developing its very own screens that use MicroLED technology, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Apple has turned to third-party display manufacturers such as Samsung, Sharp and LG for displays for its iPhones, but Bloomberg's sources, who have asked to remain anonymous, have said the technology giant is designing and producing MicroLED screens at a secret facility near its headquarters in Cupertino.

The screens are being produced on a small scale at the moment while development is still in the early stages, but also because MicroLED displays are much more difficult to make than OLED.

MicroLED is the latest display technology expected to become a major deal in the next few years. It works in a similar way to OLED, as each pixel produces its own light, but it uses an inorganic material which in turn allows them to shine much brighter.

However the potential uses for the technology are huge, devices can be slimmer, consume less power, but ultimately produce a superior image.

Bloomberg's sources say it will be a few years until we see the results of Apple's tinkering, but we'd wager the display technology will first find its way into the smaller Apple Watch, before eventually migrating to the iPhone and beyond.

Apple isn't the first manufacturer to dabble with MicroLED technology, as Samsung unveiled 'The Wall', the world's first MicroLED TV at CES 2018. It's just a prototype for now but it gave us a clear example of what to expect in the future, and it's very exciting indeed.