Apple's AirPower wireless charging mat to launch by end of March

Ever since Apple announced the AirPower wireless charging mat at the iPhone X launch in September 2017, we've been in the dark as to when we can expect to see it on shelves. Apple itself has remained coy about the release date, simply stating it would launch in "2018".

DigiTimes has now obtained information from that says it will launch before the end of the month, although can't give a more specific date. DigiTimes' reasoning? Taiwanese suppliers of glass passivated package (GPP) bridge rectifiers, which are needed to make the AirPower mat work, are expecting shipments to double in the first quarter of 2018, and should rise even further in the second quarter once demand increases.

The technology website, which hasn't always had the best track record in the past for Apple leaks and rumours, cites sources as saying the AirPower mat will have a maximum charging capacity of 29 Watts, making it far more powerful than other wireless charging mats that max out at 7.5 Watts.

Apple's charging mat needs to be more powerful because it needs to be able to charge multiple devices at once, including the iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple Watch and Apple AirPods. It's unlikely you'll get the full 29 Watts if charging a single Apple device.

While we may still not have an exact release date for the AirPower mat, knowing that it could be out within the next few weeks is welcome information nonetheless. We'll be keeping our eyes glued to Apple's online store for any developments.