Apple might launch a 6.5-inch 'iPhone X Plus' in gold this autumn

If you haven't heard already, Apple is supposedly working on a super-sized iPhone X that it might launch this autumn.

A few reports have claimed that the company wants to roll out a plus-sized version of the iPhone X, but now, a new report from the very-credible Mark Gurman at Bloomberg seems to confirm the speculation. According to Gurman, Apple will release three new iPhones this September, and all three will use Face ID for authentication.

The new range will consist of a refreshed iPhone X, a larger version of that refreshed iPhone X, and a cheaper iPhone that combines the iPhone X’s slim-bezels with older iPhones' LCD display. None of them will use Touch ID. As for the larger iPhone X's size, it will have a display close to 6.5 inches. The current iPhone X has a 5.8-inch screen.

Apple is reportedly testing an OLED display resolution of 2688 x 1242 for the so-called iPhone X Plus. (Gurman doesn't specifically mention that Apple will use the "iPhone X Plus" moniker.) It will also have stainless steel sides and maybe a new gold colour option. The LCD iPhone is expected to look a lot like the new iPhone X models, too.

However, it will feature an aluminum frame instead of stainless steel. KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo has projected that this device will cost between $700 and $800 and that it will have a display size around 6.1 inches. And finally, Apple is considering adding dual-SIM support to the iPhone X Plus, though the company could use eSIM tech instead.

See Pocket-lint's iPhone 2018 rumour roundup for more details.