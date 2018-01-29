The Apple iPhone SE 2 may not happen anymore, according to reliable source

Usually reliable leaker of all things Apple, Ming-Chi Kuo has issued a new report, obtained by MacRumors that casts some serious doubt over an iPhone SE 2 launching later this year.

Kuo's reasoning? He says Apple doesn't have enough development resources to focus on producing a more wallet-friendly version of the iPhone, as the tech giant is said to be focusing all its efforts on a second-generation iPhone X, an iPhone X Plus and a 6.1-inch iPhone with a bezel-less LCD screen and Face ID.

Kuo's research note says: "The announcement of three new iPhone models in the same quarter in the second half of 2017 was the first time Apple made such a major endeavor, and we believe the delay of iPhone X, which had the most complicated design yet, shows that Apple doesn’t have enough resources available for development."

The analyst doesn't say an iPhone SE 2 definitely won't happen, but isn't being too optimistic. If Apple does in fact launch a second-generation iPhone SE, Kuo doesn't think it will have too many outward changes compared to the current model. Instead, it will likely come with a faster processor and a similar budget price tag.

Ming-Chi Kuo has been accurate on several Apple leaks and rumours in the past, so we're certainly sitting up and paying attention to this report. However there have been a few other sources that have said the iPhone SE would be making a comeback in 2018.