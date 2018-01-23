Apple will discontinue, rather than reduce the price of iPhone X later this year

Apple is expected to discontinue the £999 iPhone X later this year when it announces a new model, rather than reduce its price and keep it in the lineup. Apple usually keeps the current iPhone as an option, but reduces the price by around £100, but that's not expected to be the case this year, according to usually-reliable analyst Ming-Chi kuo.

Kuo adds that the iPhone X is "two years ahead of the competition" when it comes to Face ID and 3D depth-sensing camera, which includes the facial recognition technology that Apple introduced on its premium iPhone.

Kuo recognises the fact that other phone manufacturers will copy Apple's technology, and we've already seen companies such as Huawei and LG integrate their own versions of facial recognition technology for security features.

The iPhone X hasn't been as successful as previously expected though, Kuo has reduced his own sales estimations from 20-30 million to 18 million in Q1, mainly because China hasn't been as receptive as first hoped, partly because a lot of the apps aren't compatible with the 'notch' design. The iPhone 8 Plus meanwhile has proven to be more popular.

Apple is therefore expected to introduce a new version of the iPhone X later this year, along with an even more premium iPhone X Plus variant with a 6.5-inch bezel-less OLED display, but will retain the notch design.

Apple may even unveil a new iPhone model with 6.1-inch screen that will also ditch the Touch ID home button in favour of an edge-to-edge display and Face ID. The three new iPhone models are expected to be available alongside a new iPhone SE 2, which is thought to be unveiled earlier in 2018.