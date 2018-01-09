Apple iPhone SE 2 to get glass back panel, may feature wireless charging

Towards the end of 2017, the Economic Daily News in China reported that Apple would release a new version of the iPhone SE in 2018. Since then we haven't heard too many rumours surrounding a new wallet-friendly iPhone, but now a new report on tekz24.com (which claims to be the original source of the iPhone SE 2 news) cites a "very reliable source" as saying the iPhone SE 2 will have a glass back panel.

The source goes onto say that the inclusion of a glass back may indicate it will support wireless charging, although this isn't certain for now. It would make sense for Apple to include wireless charging, as it recently introduced the feature on the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X, and will soon be releasing the AirPower wireless charging pad.

As for other design changes to the new iPhone SE, news remains thin on the ground. It's not clear if it will retain the 4-inch screen size or go slightly bigger, or it may even go all-screen and lose the Touch ID home button. Other features such as the headphone jack may stay put too, although if the wireless charging components require space, the headphone port may have to be lost.

Specs-wise, the iPhone SE 2 is expected to use Apple's A10 chip that debuted in the iPhone 7, feature a camera upgrade of some sort and will hopefully include 3D Touch. Fingers are pointing to a March or April unveiling for the SE 2, although considering news and rumours are still scarce, we're not holding our breath.