Apple iPhone X problems: Common problems and how to fix them

If you're a new iPhone X user, you might have realised that there are a few problems and annoyances with Apple's new super handset.

At £999/$999, one would expect perfection, but, of course, nothing is perfect - not even the latest and greatest from Apple.

The latest issue - which Apple is reportedly working on - is a problem where the screen remains off and unresponsive when a call comes in, even though the phone rings and vibrates as normal. Apparently this will be fixed in a forthcoming update to iOS 11.

Here are a few iPhone X annoyances and problems you might have encountered and how to solve them.

Restarting the iPhone X is a bit different to earlier iPhones because there's no home button.

Press and hold the Side button and either volume button until the Slide to power off slider appears Drag the slider to turn off To turn on, press and hold the sleep/wake button until you see the Apple logo

If you have mega problems with iPhone X then force restart it like this:

Short press the Volume Up button. Short press the Volume Down button Press and hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen

You can also try and press the sleep/wake button for up to 30 seconds to restart - again until you see the Apple logo appear.

According to Apple, the new iPhone X has the most durable glass ever used on a phone, thanks to a strengthening layer that is 50 per cent deeper. However, SquareTrade, a company that provides additional warranties for devices, recently put the phone through its breakability tests and ultimately determined that the glass back and lack of a home button make it "the most breakable iPhone ever."

Pocket-lint can also confirm the iPhone X seems really fragile. Our US news editor had the phone for three days, wrapped in a case, and still managed to somehow crack the front glass without ever dropping it.

Depending on how it’s cracked you might be able to get a free replacement, so get on the phone double quick to your carrier or the store you bought it from. If you’ve just been stupid and dropped it, then you should probably hope you’ve got insurance, or have gone with O2 in the UK. The UK network is offering one free screen replacement with some contracts.

Making sure your phone is always running the latest version of iOS

Use auto-brightness to automatically adjust the brightness of the display. It's on by default can you can check the settings by going to Settings, General, Accessibility, Display Accommodations

Set your iPhone X to turn off the display when not using it

Avoid displaying static images at maximum brightness for long periods of time

iPhone X screen won't turn on

We've had an issue where the iPhone X screen simply doesn't turn on or dies. The phone is still on - you hear a sound when you take a screenshot for example - but you need to force a restart of the phone as charging doesn't work.

To force a restart, press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Secondly, press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Thirdly, press and hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

Apple said its new device-unlocking feature, Face ID, would recognise you even if your appearance abruptly changes due to things like beards, hats, scarves, glasses, contact lenses, and sunglasses.

However it doesn't work when a scarf is wrapped over your mouth. It's wintertime, and we've tested this; it doesn't work. It also needs decent light to work, so it might not work in a dark bedroom, for example.

You're lying in bed and you want to unlock iPhone X. No problem, the iPhone works in the dark, and with your eyes full of sleep, but Face ID doesn't work when the iPhone is held in landscape bizarrely.

To open your Apple smartphone with the swanky new facial recognition software you have to hold the phone out in front of you in portrait.

Apps that haven't been optimised for the iPhone X show massive "software bezels" - black borders - at the top and bottom, basically making the phone look like the iPhone 8. Many apps aren't updated yet.

They all run with software bezels, though, in time we suspect they'll update, but if the experience isn't up to what you expected, have a chat with the individual app maker rather than Apple.

There were early reports of a problem with iPhone X causing the display to be unresponsive in the cold. Apple responded saying that they knew about the problem and promptly issued software update to fix the problem in iOS 11.1.2.

