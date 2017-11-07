Apple could make the move to OLED for all iPhones in 2018

Not even a week after the iPhone X has hit Apple Stores, rumours surrounding its successors have begun circling. Ming Chi-Kuo, the KGI Securities analyst who always has something to say regarding future Apple releases, has said there will be two iPhones in 2018 with OLED displays.

He adds the new iPhones will retain the stainless steel casing of the current iPhone X, but changes will be made to the stainless steel frame to improve cellular and Wi-Fi data transmission.

Kuo doesn't say if the new OLED models will be the only iPhones released in 2018, but we can't see Apple offering four iPhones, if the current 8-series receives 'S' incremental upgrades. We would therefore wager that Apple will make the full jump to OLED in 2018, especially considering Tim Cook said the iPhone X lays the foundations for the next 10 years of the iPhone.

Kuo adds that 2018's iPhones won't get Apple's TrueDepth camera sensing technology on the back, but says that FaceID will completely replace TouchID, so prepare to say goodbye to fingerprint scanning forever.

While we appreciate that Kuo has been accurate on several occasions when it comes to Apple predictions, we feel saying Apple will continue with OLED next year is pretty obvious. We've already made similar predictions ourselves, although we suspect Apple may in fact change from stainless steel to an aluminium build to bring the price of the new iPhones down.

What we're not sure of is how Apple will go about naming the new iPhone models; iPhone X2? iPhone XI, iPhone Xs? It's anyone's guess at the moment.