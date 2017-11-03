7 custom iPhone X models that are so luxe you likely can't afford them

Apple's iPhone X is already lux enough, but some companies are taking it to the next level - plating it gold and encrusting it in precious stones.

That's right. We've all heard about 24K gold Android phones from high-end manufacturers, such as Vertu, but there are also companies out there that can take an existing iPhone and completely change the look of it - at a pricey cost. The iPhone X is no different. Although it costs $1,000 to begin with, if you're feeling extra fancy, you can try one of the options below to make it look even more expensive.

Russian company Caviar has introduced the iPhone X Tesla. It has nothing to do with Telsa, the car company; the phone just charges via the sun. Caviar put ribbed solar panels on the iPhone X's glass back, as well as 24K gold rims along the entire back and around the camera bump. It also replaced the glass back with titanium, coated the body with PVD, and added a shockproof plate for more durability.

A 64GB version starts at 259,000 RUB (about $4,445/£3,353).

The iPhone X only comes in silver or space grey, but you can bling it out for a few hundred more. Just check out this 24K gold-plated edition from Axiom. It's essentially the space grey version with a metallic frame that's been polished with 24K gold. Otherwise, it's the exact same phone. Bonus: If you buy it now, it'll ship from 15 November 2017, much earlier than the actual iPhone X that's backordered.

It's priced at AED 6,329 (about $1,723/1,317) for the 256GB model.

Goldgenie is known for taking smartphones and decking them out in dazzling, real gold, but did you know you can also get them accented with Swarovski crystals? The Goldgenie iPhone X Swarovski Style Brilliance range does just that -- cloaking the phone in 24K gold, rose gold, or platinum and then setting lustrous Swarovski crystals along the phone's edges and in the Apple logo on the back.

It starts at £2,847.00 (about $3,722) for thee 64GB iPhone X model.

As if the Goldgenie iPhone X Swarovski Style Brilliance range wasn't expensive enough, Goldgenie also offers a Diamond Cluster 24K gold edition. Like other Goldgenie phones, it comes cloaked in gold - 24K yellow gold, specifically - and it's embedded with VS1 brilliant-cut diamonds on the Apple logo. It honestly looks like the Swarovski version, only it has diamonds instead. And a steeper price tag.

It's only available in the 256GB version for £3,597 (about $4,703).

OJ Exclusive specialises in bespoke phones. It lets you decorate the iPhone X in 24K gold, rose gold, and platinum. However, uniquely, you can choose which parts of the phone you want to finish with a precious metal coating. As the company says in its tagline, "If you can dream it, we can create it." You can even get it in exotic leather like python, lizard, and crocodile, complete with a custom graving, too.

Now, that said, it's quiet about how much it charges. Currently, you have to contact them to order, so we're guessing these aren't cheap.

Here are some more lavish, hand-crafted iPhone X models, from Legend, a Helsinki-based maker of smartphone products. It sells an Aurum edition that features a thick layer of 24K gold with a mother of pearl Apple logo or VVS1 diamond logo. There's also the Fusion edition from Legend that has a forged carbon strip and solid-silver plates that are CNC machined. But only 10 of each of these phones will be made.

Only three retail stores sell Legend products, so you'll probably need to reach out to the company itself to get them. It makes several other editions, too; it's worth checking them all out if you have the money. They start at $3,500 (about £2,672), depending on the edition. Legend also makes the edition pictured at the top of this piece. It's called Lu, and the dragon centerpiece is made out of 24K gold.

Los Angeles-based Brikk will customise the iPhone X with plates of solid gold, rose gold, or platinum. Orders placed now will ship between November and January, depending on the model. Its highest-end Ingot Collection is basically a solid gold iPhone X for the low, low price of $70,000. It features 250g of 22K yellow gold and is hand-made and assembled in Brikk's "art laboratory".

Prices rang between $7,495 and $69,995, depending on the edition.