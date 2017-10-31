Apple releases iOS 11.1 with new emoji and more for iPhone and iPad
- Go to Settings > General > Software Update
Apple has a treat for you on Halloween.
The company just released iOS 11.1, the first major update to the iOS 11 operating system, for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. Mind you, iOS 11.1 is arriving more than a month after iOS 11 was first released to the public. It's been through many rounds of beta testing, too, so we sort of already knew that it was coming and what it might feature. To get the update, just fire up the Settings app.
Then, go to General > Software Update. You can only install it on certain iOS devices, like the iPhone 5S and later, the iPad Mini 2 and later, the iPad Air and later, and the sixth-generation iPod Touch. Anyway, as for what it brings, you can expect new Unicode 10 emoji, like a pretzel, pie, crazy face, t-rex, vampire, exploding head, shush face, vomiting face, love you gesture, and brain.
There's also a scarf, zebra, giraffe, fortune cookie, hedgehog, and more. Some existing emoji have also been updated with more realistic designs, such as the bee, dolphin, octopus, and snail. The built-in keyboard even now offers up multiple emoji when using a related word. It also brings back the popular 3D Touch App Switcher gesture for accessing the multitasking App Switcher interface.
Alongside the new emoji and other more forward-facing changes, the iOS 11.1 update includes a fix for a Reachability bug. There are many bug fixes and security improvements in iOS 11.1, actually. For instance, it has a patch for the recent KRACK Wi-Fi exploit, which basically gives hackers access to your network traffic - even on secure networks.
Go here to view the update's full release notes.
