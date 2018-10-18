Here's how to take a screenshot on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, or any other Face ID iPhone.

Prior to the iPhone X that arrived in 2017, taking a screenshot on iPhone had been the same for generations of the device. You'd simply press the power and home button together briefly, and just like that, a screenshot was taken and saved in your gallery. This is still the case for iPhones with the Touch ID home button.

It's slightly different for iPhones that have Apple's Face ID though and no home button, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 models, the iPhone 13 models and the latest iPhone 14 models.

Here's how to take a screenshot on the iPhone X, XS, XS Max, XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 models and the iPhone 14 models.

How to take a screenshot on iPhone

To take a screenshot on an iPhone with Face ID, like the latest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and and iPhone 14 Pro Max, press the Side button and Volume Up button together.

Pressing both at the same time will save an image of the screen and show you a preview in the bottom left hand corner. If you don't want to edit it or mark it up, just swipe it away or do nothing, and it'll save a copy in your Photos app, under the screenshots category, as well as in your Library.

Markup

If you've taken the screenshot but want to edit it or mark it up in anyway, then you can tap on the preview image at the bottom left of the screen.

Here you'll get a number of options, including the markup icon at the top that will allow you to scribble on the screenshot and make various adjustments. There's a pen, marker, pencil, rubber, lasso for cutting out, and colour palette options. You can also press the '+' symbol to get more tools like Text, Signature, a Magnifier, and predefined shapes like circles and squares.

You can also crop it to the shape you want, share it using the Share icon in the top right corner, or use the Live Text feature by tapping the icon in the bottom right corner.

Saving and sharing

You can save the screenshot or delete it, for that matter, at any point by clicking on 'Done' at the top left of the screen. Here you get the option to Save to Photos or Delete Screenshot.

If you want to share the screenshot with someone else or save it to Files you can press the Share icon and then choose the relevant service.

Once you've saved it or sent it, you can click on 'Done' and delete the screenshot if you don't want it anymore.

Want another tip?

If you're taking a screenshot of a Safari page, there is a handy little tip worth knowing. We have a separate feature on it that you can read here, but in a nutshell, follow these steps below to get a full page screenshot of an entire webpage without scrolling:

Open the Safari webspage you want to screenshot > Press and hold the Side Button and Volume Up at the same time > Tap on the screenshot preview in the bottom left corner of your screen > Tap the 'Full Page' tab > Tap 'Done' in the top left corner > Press 'Save PDF to Files' > Select where and press 'Save'.