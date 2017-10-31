How to take a screenshot with the iPhone X

In the past taking a screenshot on the iPhone was a simple thing that was the same on every new iPhone that was created. Press on the power button and the Home button at the same time, and viola, a shot of the screen was saved to your Photos. With the iPhone X, there is no Home button. So what do you do now?

Taking a screenshot

The new way to take a screenshot on the iPhone X is to now press the new Side button and Volume up button instead.

Pressing both at the same time will save an image of the screen and show you a preview in the bottom left hand corner.

Deleting the screenshot if you've taken it by mistake

If you've taken a screenshot by mistake you can simply do nothing or swipe the image away to the left of the screen and it will be discarded.

Markup

If you've taken the screenshot on purpose and are planning to do something with it, then you can tap on the preview image at the bottom left of the screen.

Here you'll get a number of markup tools to be able to scribble on the screenshot or crop it to the shape you want.

There's pen, marker, pencil, rubber, lasso for cutting out, and colour palette options. You can also press the + symbol to get more tools like Text, Signature, a Magnifier, and pre-defined shapes like circles and squares.

Saving and sharing

You can save the screenshot or delete it, for that matter, at any point by clicking on the word "Done" at the top left of the screen. Here you get the option to Save to Photos or Delete Screenshot.

If you want to share the screenshot with someone else or save it to Files you can press the Share icon and then choose the relevant service.

Once you've saved it or sent it, you can click on Done and delete the screenshot if you don't want it anymore.

iOS brings with it lots of new tips and tricks, that work with both the iPhone X and other iPhones in the range, old and new. Be sure to check out our Apple iOS 11 tips and tricks for iPhone feature for general iOS 11 tips and our dedicated Apple iPhone X tips and tricks feature if you've just bought the iPhone X.