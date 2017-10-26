How do you say iPhone X? Here's how Apple wants you to pronounce it

You're probably saying iPhone X the wrong way.

In September, Apple introduced three new iPhones: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. If you didn't watch the company actually unveil those smartphones - specifically, the flagship, tenth-anniversary iPhone X - then you probably only saw headlines about it and have read it to yourself as, iPhone "ex". No. Stop right there. We hate to be that person, but you're not right.

The "X" in iPhone X is supposed to be spoken aloud (and read to yourself) as "ten". Seriously. Like the Roman numeral. Apple pronounced it as iPhone "ten" onstage at the launch event and has in promotional videos. As you can see here:

Who knows, but the company clearly has an affinity for "ten". Remember OS X? It was the name of Apple's operating system for Mac before MacOS. Anyway, when OS X was introduced, there was a lot of talk about whether it should be pronounced OS "ten" or OS "ex". Personally, we always referred to it as OS "ten", because we distinctly remember Steve Jobs pronouncing it on stage:

However, there are a lot of people, including some at Pocket-lint, who looked at OS X and said exactly what they saw: the letters "OS" followed by the letter "X". So, OS "ex". We therefore have a feeling many people will do the same thing for iPhone X. But, remember, there are also people who say "iWatch" instead of Apple Watch, just like some said "iTouch" instead of iPod Touch.

Do you call the new iPhone… — Stuart Miles (@stuartmiles) October 25, 2017

Naming the iPhone X as iPhone "ten" is not exactly the wisest move on Apple's part, but it obviously doesn't care.

Look, don't shoot the messenger here. This is how Apple wants you to say it, but nobody is actually going to pronounce it that way, so don't beat yourself up about it either. If it helps your memory, remember that the iPhone X is the tenth-anniversary iPhone.