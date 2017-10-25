Apple fully embraces wireless charging with PowerbyProxi buyout

Apple is going all in on wireless technology.

The company recently purchased PowerbyProxi, a firm that makes wireless power solutions, according to Stuff. Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, Dan Riccio, told Stuff that the PowerbyProxi team will be a "great addition as Apple works to create a wireless future" and that Apple wants to bring "truly effortless charging" to more places and more customers around the globe.

Mind you, in September, Apple unveiled the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X - and all three new devices feature Qi-based wireless charging capabilities, allowing them to charge from Qi-certified wireless chargers. We're assuming that, since launching those device, Apple has taken up a greater interest in investing in or adopting wireless charging technology, considering it's acquired PowerbyProxi.

Founded in 2007, PowerbyProxi develops wireless charging technology that lets you charge smartphones and other devices without a cord. It's developed the Proxi Module, which features a modular, waterproof design. PowerbyProxi has also been working on the development of the Wireless Power Consortium's future Qi wireless charging standard, of which Apple has been a member of since February.



PowerbyProxi's founder, Fady Mishriki, said his team is: "Trilled to join Apple. There is tremendous alignment with our values, and we are excited to continue our growth in Auckland and contribute to the great innovation in wireless charging coming out of New Zealand."