Apple fully embraces wireless charging with PowerbyProxi buyout
- Will Apple only make wireless products going forward?
Apple is going all in on wireless technology.
The company recently purchased PowerbyProxi, a firm that makes wireless power solutions, according to Stuff. Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, Dan Riccio, told Stuff that the PowerbyProxi team will be a "great addition as Apple works to create a wireless future" and that Apple wants to bring "truly effortless charging" to more places and more customers around the globe.
Mind you, in September, Apple unveiled the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X - and all three new devices feature Qi-based wireless charging capabilities, allowing them to charge from Qi-certified wireless chargers. We're assuming that, since launching those device, Apple has taken up a greater interest in investing in or adopting wireless charging technology, considering it's acquired PowerbyProxi.
- What is Apple AirPower wireless charging and how does it work?
- Apple AirPods review: Wire-free future or design disaster?
Founded in 2007, PowerbyProxi develops wireless charging technology that lets you charge smartphones and other devices without a cord. It's developed the Proxi Module, which features a modular, waterproof design. PowerbyProxi has also been working on the development of the Wireless Power Consortium's future Qi wireless charging standard, of which Apple has been a member of since February.
PowerbyProxi's founder, Fady Mishriki, said his team is: "Trilled to join Apple. There is tremendous alignment with our values, and we are excited to continue our growth in Auckland and contribute to the great innovation in wireless charging coming out of New Zealand."
- Huawei P20 and P20 Pro specs, release date and price: Everything you need to know
- Huawei P20 Pro triple camera explored: Everything you need to know about Huawei's camera renaissance
- OnePlus 6 leak shows phone's textured (maybe wooden) back
- Huawei P20 Pro initial review: Shooting for the camera phone crown
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 review: Flagship design without the flagship price tag
- HTC could embrace notch after all, with HTC U12 Life
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 benchmark confirms Snapdragon 845 processor
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
- OnePlus says next phone will have notch but won't confirm its name
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
Comments